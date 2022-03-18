Liberia: National Disaster Management Agency Holds Three-Day County Disaster Management Committee Capacity Enhancement Training in Bong County

Bong County — The National Disaster Management Agency of Liberia through the Division of Risk and Early Warning in collaboration with the Environmental Agency with support from the United National Development Program (UNDP) has organized a three-day County Disaster Management Committee Capacity Enhancement Training for stakeholder to effectively discharge their functions, thereby, coordinating the sector adequately.

The event that is being held at the Passion Hotel in Gbarnga, Bong County brought together individuals from several from government entities including development partners to develop plans in dealing with disaster at the local level.

Also, at the end of the three-day event, the Vice President of Liberia Madam Jewel Howard Taylor will dedicate the first County Disaster Management Committee in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Speaking at the event, the Assistance Training Coordinator Madam Mardea J. Johnson called for the need of proper coordination system. According to her, the works of the National Disaster Management Agency has been downplayed in many disastrous incidents.

She added that the recent stampede that took place in the Borough of New Kru Town, the National Disaster Management Agency was downplayed, thereby, giving almost of the responsibilities to the Governor of the Borough of New Kru Town and that of the Representative of the District #16 of Montserrado County, Representative Dixon Seboe.

Madam Morris added: "No coordinating structure at the local level. The coordination role is a challenge for us -the coordination role is bad."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also stressed that lack of funding and logistics are hampering the smooth operation of the National Disaster Management Agency.

The Training Coordinator added that the National Disaster Management trust funds should be kept for emergency situations.

"If you rely on partners then it will not be a good thing," she added.

Jonathan Wordsworth, one of the facilitators of the workshop, stressed the need for a timely and accurate disaster reporting to enhance disaster management system - something he said minimizes the impact of the disaster cross the county.

According him, the improvement of the channel of authentic communication sharing speeds rapid response and maps out the relevant stakeholders.

Wordsworth further stated that there are two plans when it comes to disaster management. He named the delivery plan and that of the crisis plan. The delivery plan he said, is good in addressing the issue of national disaster cross the country.

"The delivery planning will help the National Disaster Management Agency find good temporary areas for the victims and other things. The life of the ordinary people should be protected," Wordsworth said.

He also called on Lawmakers to enact a law that will place a levy on alcoholic beverages. Proceeds from the levy, he said, that will to the National Disaster Trust Fund which will be used to for rapid response during disaster situations.

"The money you (Lawmaker) can take from your pockets -that is our works there. We need to operate the National Disaster Trust Funds to address disaster issues across the country," he said.