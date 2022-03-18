Liberia: Arago Delighted With Liberia Call-Up

Monrovia — Liberia international defender Jamal Arago has expressed his joy at his inclusion in the latest Liberia squad.

Lone Star head coach James Peter Butler has named his 23-man squad for the upcoming three international friendly matches against Burundi, Benin and Sierra Leone in the European state of Turkey.

Arago who plays as left-back and central back is among the players who will be involved for Lone Star and the 28 years old Liberian defender is overjoyed at the decision.

Arago has played two times for Liberia so far in his career, and his performances for Azerbaijani club Sabail so far this season suggest that he will be part of the Lone Star squad for the 2023 African Cup of Nations group stage qualifiers.

The former Twente and Atromitos defender is playing well for Sabail FC who are at the bottom of the eight teams Azerbaijan Premier League with 11 points from 19 matches.

The Liberian defender has made 6 appearances in the Azerbaijan Premier League for Sabail FC so far this season in which they have won three games, draw two and lost 14 matches.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa from his base in Azerbaijani Arago said he is delighted to get another call up to represent Liberia.

"It's feel good to get invitation from the national team I am happy and will give in my best for the motherland,"

"After two games with the national team I believe we can do better with more games before the qualifiers, the team is young and with great talents," he told FPA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Jamal he chose Liberia over Ghana because he wants to make an impact with the Reds just like other former Liberian players did.

"We can only hope this year the president will really get involved to motivate us because we are really wanting to make a big change together,"

"We are really talking about this and especially the opportunity the creator has given us towards going into the group stage qualifications for next year AFCON" he said.

The Ghanaian born Liberian said he can't wait to play his first game on home soil, something that may take a longer time with Liberia's home ground being banned by FIFA.

Liberia will face Burundi Benin and Sierra Leone, on the 24, 27 and 29 March, 2022 respectively.

All matches are scheduled to be played in Antalya, Turkey.