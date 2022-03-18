Liberia: PLP Political Leader Grades Ruling Government's Performance As 'Appalling' - Warns Against Election Rigging in 2023

Monrovia — The Standard Bearer of the People's Liberation Party (PLP), Dr. Daniel E. Cassell, has recounted the opposition days of the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of President George Manneh Weah as compare to its days in power with a caution against attempts to manipulate the results of the 2023 general and presidential elections in favor of the ruling party.

The CDC comprises of three political parties, including the Congress for Democratic Change, former ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Liberian People Democratic Party (LPDP).

Dr. Cassell recalled that the CDC, prior to its ascendancy to power, was engaged into barrage of unwarranted protestations, which sometimes degraded womanhood.

He noted that as a result of in-house fighting and other negative vices, CDC did not focus enough on adequately preparing itself to capture state power and work out modalities to improve the livelihood of the Liberian people.

He made these comments when he was gowned and appreciated by a cross section of citizens in Logan Town on the Bushrod Island, outside Monrovia recently.

Dr. Cassell stated that as a result of the CDC's failure to adequately prepare herself during its prolong stay in opposition, the party is catching hell in delivering to the Liberian people.

He claimed that following the CDC's triumph, the party is only regarded for making promises and "free talks" that have not benefitted the Liberian people, particularly the ordinary citizens for about five years now.

"Plenty of us want to be President. But the reasons we want to be President are not the same even though all of us want the same position. CDC said they wanted the position-they fought for the position for over 12 years. What they used to do before they took over? They used to fight and protest. They did the highest number of protests in this country because during their opposition days, they were operating like a pressure group. They totted caskets and disrespected women".

"They came to power but, what have they done for our people to give them another six years. They have so many reds on their scorecard. They are noted for making empty promises and free talks".

Planning to cheat?

He said as a result of the high level of sufferings among the citizenry, majority Liberians are sick and tired of the CDC led-government.

Dr. Cassell indicated that the government continues to impose more hardship on the citizens, especially marketers by preventing them from selling their goods and produce in some areas.

He said the government is already cognizant of the citizens' readiness to vote against a second term for President Weah as evidenced by the consistent booing and negative comments being unleashed against the Liberian Chief Executive and his officials by the locals on a daily basis.

He alleged that as a result of this, the running party is allegedly masterminding plans to ensure that the elections results are in their favor.

"He (Weah) is trying to say whether your like him or not, he will force the issue. They are trying to cheat; they are planning cheating because they know that their time finished. Your will sit to allow that to happen? No because, when they try it, they will feel it in their feelings because, the voices of the Liberian people must be heard".

Suppressing citizens

Dr Cassell disclosed that the high level of suppression being meted against ordinary Liberians by those in power will serve as a stepping stone for citizens to make a decisive decision against the CDC in 2023.

"Everybody vote counts. When you suppress the people or do bad things to them-and time for them to vote you say you will take away their votes. You know what you are doing to them? You are killing them slowly. Look at our mothers and fathers; they have been suffering for so long. They have worried and prayed, but nothing has changed".

"Our people have been used and abused. They have been taken advantage of. When you are not opportune to get government position, you are not anything. You have to do things for yourselves".

Lack of opportunities

Speaking further, Dr. Cassell observed that many Liberian students have been denied the requisite opportunities to further their studies.

He added that most often, students are constrained to send themselves to school or university by engaging into commercial activities to pay their respective fees.

This, he noted, makes it so difficult for them to efficiently and effectively focus on their studies.

Dr. Cassell maintained that instead of relaxing and focusing on their studies after classroom activities, many students will have to go the hustle or market places, looking for funds to pay their fees and provide their daily bread.

"As a student, your primary responsibility is to be focused on your lessons to bring in As and Bs, but you are now in the position of looking for money to send yourselves to school".

He noted that "things are hard" and ordinary and less fortunate Liberians are the ones mostly affected.

Bringing agriculture bank back

Speaking further, Dr. Cassell disclosed that investment in the agriculture sector remains a top of the manifesto of the PLP.

According to him, the party will ensure the re-establishment of an agriculture bank in the country.

He observed that the presence of the bank in the country in the past, made Liberia to be a "bread basket" for several years

"The PLP, under my leadership, agriculture is number one. The people who are into agriculture, we are going to make sure to support them. Before, we used to have the agriculture bank; we will bring the agriculture bank back. Liberia was the bread basket before because of certain counties that got into agriculture-including Lofa, Nimba, and Bong. These counties used to be the bread basket of Liberia".

Dr. Casssell observed that the immediate past and current governments of Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and President George Manneh Weah did not prioritize the agriculture sector.

"None of them paid attention to these things why-Because they were eating their own. For us at the PLP, it is not about government jobs or putting our hands into the cookies jar. Come on board the liberation train and let's do this together to liberate and make impacts in the lives of our people".

He said the wealth and resources of Liberia belong to all its citizens, and as such, less fortunate and ordinary Liberians should be given their fair share.

He pointed out that the genuineness, truthfulness, various tangibles and initiatives being carried and undertaken by PLP, makes the party different from other political parties operating in the country.

As a result of this, Dr. Cassell emphasized that citizens should "shine and open" their eyes towards the realities and take decisions for the betterment of their future.