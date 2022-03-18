Ghana: TSEL Tells GBA to Consider New Dates for Boxing League

The Trust Sports Emporium Limited (TSEL), a multi-purpose sports facility, has written to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) to consider changing the date and venue for the Ghana Professional Boxing League (GPBL).

A statement released and signed by the Acting Managing Director of TSEL, Mr. John Yaw Nimoh, said the facility had already been booked for an event scheduled to take place on March 19, having already paid on February 14, before the GPBL kicked off.

According to the statement, the GBA earlier had plans of using the Ga Mashie Hall instead of the Bukom Boxing Arena which makes TSEL legally liable to the client and creates a legal obligation for TSEL to ensure that the client enjoys the usage of the Bukom Boxing Arena.

It stated, however, that the sports facility has the capacity to host multiple events on the same day "as adequate and crowd management will be paramount, which would be provided."

Alternatively, the statement said "March 18 and 20 remains available should the GBA prefer any of the days."

"TSEL fully supports the GBA in the development of boxing, whilst they remain mindful of the legal obligation they owe to clients that book and pay for the usage of their facilities," it added.