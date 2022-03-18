Uganda: Airtel to Recognise Techpreneurs in "Uganda Needs More of You" Campaign

The recently launched Uganda Needs More of You campaign by Airtel Uagnda is set to recognise innovative techpreneurs with positive societal impacting stories are to be recognized during the three months' campaign.

The campaign launch was inspired by powerful technology-enabled ideas and solutions that Ugandans invented and embraced to change their lives.

According to David Birungi the public relations Manager at Airtel Uganda, the effects presented by the global pandemic disrupted the day-to-day way of life of Ugandans and the world in general, which forced many sectors to adapt to new innovative approaches that would guarantee continuity for businesses that were directly or indirectly impacted.

Businesses had to revise operation models by enhancing the use of technology to deliver real-time services and products to their customers in Uganda and across the world.

"In light of the digital revolution, Airtel Uganda has championed a campaign that seeks to identify ordinary Ugandan techpreneurs who have invented income-generating solutions that also render services to thousands of Ugandans," Birungi said.

The campaign has so far featured stories of techpreneurs under different sectors like health, hospitality among others, showcasing how Ugandans are now able to access telemedicine services from service providers like Rocket Health founded by Dr. Davis Musinguzi, and Sedrick Otolo, a scientist based in Lira who developed a tech-

enabled pregnancy wristband designed to track pregnant women's temperature, locations and relay the data to doctors in real-time.

"Their stories represent many untold stories of Ugandans who have used the power of technology to impact society. Thus, Airtel is calling upon more Ugandans to take part in the 3 months' campaign by submitting their stories via the Airtel Mobiste, SMS or calling 162 and vote using the Airtel Mobsite or SMS," Birungi added.

Uganda Needs More of You will be a televised series that will be broadcast on select media houses with a panel of judges who will review and judge the submitted stories.

On a monthly, the stories will be vetted and the top 3 will be selected to proceed to the next stage.

Dr. Maggie Kigozi, a medical doctor and renowned business consultant, and Maurice Mugisha the Deputy Managing Director of Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, are the external representatives who will be on the jury panel, joined by two Airtel Uganda officials.