Malawi: House Obeys DPP Court Order On Original Seats Before Nankhumwa's Shadow Cabinet

18 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Opposition backbenchers have gone back to their seats they occupied before Leader of Opposition in Parliament made changes to an original seating plan.

This follows the decision by Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara to finally respect a court injunction obtained by Mangochi north west legislator Shadreck Namalomba.

The front row now has the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) heavy weights such as Ben Phiri, George Chaponda, Bright Msaka and Joseph Mwanamvekha who were relegated to the back row of the opposition seats by Nankhumwa.

Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo told Gotani Hara that the House could be in contempt of court if it did not respect the court order.

This prompted Gotani Hara to suspend proceedings in the House on Wednesday for 30 minutes in order to change the seating plan as ordered by the court.

This means that all shadow cabinet ministers appointed by Nankhumwa will relocate seats they held last time.

Meanwhile, Members of parliament including Richard Chimwendo Banda Leader of the House have said the move has a negative impact on immunity privilege that they have when parliament is in session.

Shadreck Namalomba has sought an injunction which restrained the House from acknowledging Nankhumwa's decisions including the appointment of a shadow cabinet.

