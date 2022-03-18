Egypt: Sisi Approves Letters of Exchange With Japan

17 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a decree approving an amendment of letters of exchange between Egypt and Japan on economic cooperation.

The letters of exchange were inked between the Egyptian and Japanese governments on December 14, 2015 and amended on June 16, 2016.

The amended letters were signed in Cairo on August 3, 2021.

Under the letters of exchange, Japan seeks to contribute to establishing outpatient clinics of specialized pediatric hospital affiliated to Cairo University.

The decree was published in the official gazette on Thursday.

MENA

