Egypt: Sisi Approves Letters of Exchange With Japan

The letters of exchange were inked between the Egyptian and Japanese governments on December 14, 2015 and amended on June 16, 2016.

The amended letters were signed in Cairo on August 3, 2021.

Under the letters of exchange, Japan seeks to contribute to establishing outpatient clinics of specialized pediatric hospital affiliated to Cairo University.

The decree was published in the official gazette on Thursday.

MENA

