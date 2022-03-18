Malawi: Fugitive Suspect Arrested, Police Recover Stolen Property Worthy Millions

18 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Police in Mangochi have nabbed a third suspect who was on the run after committing various offences in January this year.

The Police have in the process recovered stolen items like laptops and plasma worthy K2.5 million.

The suspect Edward Mayeso, 31 and two accomplices who were on February 2, 2022 convicted to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour broke into different houses and went away with the items.

On the morning of January 28, 2022, the trio who came from Lilongwe also broke into two houses at Mgundaphiri Village when the owners were not around.

The matter was then reported at Mangochi Police Station who swiftly responded to the alert and successfully arrested the two convicts and recovered some of the stolen properties at Makawa Trading Centre.

Mayeso vanished using unregistered Toyota Passo which the trio were engaged during their operations.

He has been arrested in Kasungu District where he was hiding and led the detectives to Lilongwe where they have recovered eight laptops and 32 inch plasma.

Meanwhile some of the stolen properties have been identified by owners.

The suspect will appear before court to answer charges of house breaking and theft which contravene sections 309(a) and 278 of the Penal Code respectively.

Mayeso hails from Namwera Village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X