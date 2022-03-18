Egypt: Antiquities Min. Inspects Site of New Archeological Discovery

17 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled el Anani on Thursday paid a visit to check the activities of the Egyptian archaeological mission operating in an area near Giza's Saqqara.

The minister, who was accompanied by Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Moustafa Waziri, unveiled that five tombs dating back to the Old Kingdom and First Intermediate Period have been unearthed in this area.

The minister said that details about the discovery are set to be announced soon, extending thanks to the teamwork of the mission over great efforts to unearth such discoveries.

Waziri said the mission is set to continue works to find out more secrets on the discovery.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

