Egypt: Shoukry Hails Ties With Singapore

17 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry hailed the political, economic and cultural relations between Egypt and Singapore.

He highlighted Egypt's keenness on furthering ties and holding continued consultations with Singapore vis-a-vis issues of mutual concern.

This came during a meeting on Thursday with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on means of enhancing bilateral ties.

The talks also tackled an array of regional and international issues of mutual concern, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez tweeted.

Hafez said Shoukry is currently on a visit to Singapore within the framework of an Asian tour.

