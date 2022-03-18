Egypt Offers Condolences to Japan Over Quake Victims

17 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt offered on Thursday heartfelt condolences to Japan over the victims of the quake that its northeastern parts late on Wednesday, leaving several deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the Egyptian government and people are offering sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

It also reiterated Egypt's full solidarity with Japan in this ordeal.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Japan late Wednesday, killing at least four people and injuring over 100 others, and cutting power to millions of homes.

X