Egypt: Housing Min. Follows up Projects' Progress in Upper Egypt

Housing Minister Assem El Gazzar has followed up the progress rate of a number of service projects in Luxor's New Tiba and Sohag's Akhmim.

The minister on Thursday pointed out that a number of different projects have been carried out in Upper Egypt to achieve development and provide a decent life for Upper Egyptians.

Projects in New Tiba include developing and running some schools, establishing a traffic service building and development of roads in Luxor governorate.

The projects also aim to provide services for social housing and wastewater treatment sectors, the minister added.

