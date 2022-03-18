Egypt Rises Seven Ranks On Global Soft Power Index 2022

For the third consecutive day, Egypt advanced by seven ranks on the Global Soft Power Index (GSPI) 2022 and became among the top countries witnessing a remarkable improvement, according to an infographic released by Egypt's cabinet's Information and Decision Support Centre (IDSC) on Thursday.

Last year, Egypt occupied the 38th place on the 100-country list measuring soft power strength.

The GSPI index assesses soft power based on seven focuses that are measured through a global public opinion survey and experts in 105 countries.

The UAE is the region's highest ranked nation with an, ranking 15th worldwide and first in the Arab world.

The concept of soft power is used to describe the capability of states to influence or be influenced by other states, without resorting to traditional power tools, which are the military and the economic ones.

