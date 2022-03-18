Tunisia: Jerandi/Canada's Girault Discuss Bilateral Relations, Forthcoming Events in Tunisia

17 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Foreign Affairs Minister Othman Jerandi affirmed Tunisia's commitment to democracy during his talk on Wednesday in Paris with Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie of Quebec Nadine Girault.

He added that the forthcoming political deadlines in Tunisia are expected to help the institutions recover a healthy functioning, which is likely to consolidate the democratic edifice in peace and stability and help the country resume its economic growth pace.

The FM reviewed the situation in Tunisia following the President of the Republic's announcement of a road map and political and institutional reforms.

The talk further helped discuss the issues on the agenda of the extraordinary session of the Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie (CMF) and review bilateral relations and ways to foster them.

Girault voiced for her part, enthusiasm to visit Tunisia to attend the Francophonie Summit due next November in Djerba, commending the efforts exerted by Tunisia to host this major international event.

The meeting also offered the opportunity to examine regional and international issues. The two officials agreed in this regard, on the need to pool efforts for a more peaceful and secure world.

