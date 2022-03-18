Tanzania: Analysts Commend Late JPM for Steering Service Delivery

SEVERALanalysts have described the late fifth phase President Dr John Magufulias a great man, who left a rich legacy in infrastructure, education, health and other sectors.

Dr Magufuli died on March17th 2021 at the Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he was admitted for treatment on heart complications.

As the nation commemorated the first death anniversary of Dr Magufuli yesterday, analysts commended the government for carrying forward implementation of flagship projects initiated by the fifth phase administration.

Under the administration of the fifth phase, the former President initiated a number of projects including the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Julius Nyerere Hydroelectric Power Project (JNHPP).

Moreover, the government moved its capital to Dodoma, whereas a government city is being built at the Mtumba area as well as construction of a new Chamwino State House.

All the projects aim at increasing productivity, improving service delivery to the people as well as contributing handsomely to the economic growth of the country.

Implementations of the projects are in line with the assurance that President Samia issued during the funeral of her predecessor that the sixth phase government will execute all the projects that were left by the late Dr Magufuli.

"I assure you that we (leaders) are well-organized to ensure that we proceed from where our departed fellow leader stopped," she said President Samia during a state funeral in Dodoma.

"And she has done the same, all the prospects are being implemented accordingly, President Samia has proved that she is capable of leading the country," said a political commentator, Rachel Yusuph.

The commentator who lectures at the Tumaini University Dar es Salaam College (Tudarco) hailed the former president for coming up with such projects that have a great value to the country.

Upon completion, while the SGR will ease movement of people, goods and services, the JNHPP will assure supply of electricity as a result of stimulating the economy through the production sector.

To show that she walks the talk, the government in the fiscal year 2021/2022 allocated a total of 1.53tri/- for power generating projects including the JNHPP.

"More so, we saw some 897bn/- being allocated to finance construction of the new SGR, whereas, in December last year, the government awarded a contract for construction of a 368 km long line from Makutopora to Tabora," she explained.

The contract that was witnessed by President Samia was between Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) and a Turkish firm, Yapi Merkez.

For his part, the University of Dodoma (UDOM) lecturer Dr Paul Loisulie said the projects that were initiated by the late Dr Magufuli remain as tangible stamps on the ideas that the former president had in transforming the country.

"He was a visionary leader, the late Magufuli will be remembered by all Tanzanians based on the efforts he was taking to transform the country," he said, commending President Samia for carrying on the projects.

Adding; "As a country we are lucky to have a stock of leaders who are able to transform the nation by initiating and executing a number of projects accordingly".

He further suggested that the need of the government to continue coming up with projects aimed at facilitating provision of services for national development.

In February this year, President Samia also launched a 112.3 km Dodoma City Outer Ring Road project which is intended to address the challenge of traffic congestion in the country's capital city.

The project worth 494.3bn/-, is being implemented at the intersection of two international links; the Trans-Africa Highway Corridor (South Africa-Cairo Egypt) and the Central Corridor.

Upon completion, the project intends to facilitate trade and economic growth not only for Dodoma, but also for the entire country.