Tanzania: Paet - Use Gas to Absorb Shocks of High Fuel Prices

Tanzania motorists can absorb shocks of the rising fuel prices by increasing the use of compressed natural gas (CNG) in vehicles, Pan African Energy Tanzania Limited (PAET), the subsidiary of Orca Energy has said.

PAET Managing Director, Andrew Hanna said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the use of CNG in vehicles would help the country absorbs shocks due to the volatility of the oil prices.

"We think there is still huge untapped domestic market to focus particularly the gas-powered vehicles which are cost-efficient with low emissions," he said at the meeting with editors from various media in the country.

He said however that this is an area that needs huge investment to make sure CNG for use in vehicles is made available in different parts of the country.

He said there is a need to build a huge network of retail gas stations across the country for which motorists can easily refuel their vehicles.

He noted that the price of gas for use in the vehicles has in the past 11 years remained unchanged at 1550/- per kilogramme.

"PAET has established a pilot project for CNG to vehicles that was the seed for a fledgling industry to deliver tangible cost saving benefits to the people while reducing carbon emissions," he said.

He said through further expansion of the gas production and distribution infrastructure, the project can continue to be a major contributor to a long term, economically and environmentally viable solution.

Oil prices climbed 4 per cent yesterday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said three million barrels a day (bpd) of Russian oil and products could be shut in from next month and despite the US Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates.

The supply loss would be far greater than an expected drop in demand of one million bpd triggered by higher fuel prices, the IEA said in a report on Wednesday.

Tanzanians already uses and supplies natural gas for electricity generation by major industries, manufacturers and households for domestic use.

Mr Hanna said PAET has from 2004 developed a downstream supply network where 50 industrial customers are currently supplied with natural gas ranging from prisons to steelworks, cement works to hotels and paper to tobacco.