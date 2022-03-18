Africa: Teenage Sensation Wassou Patient Makes Song's Final Squad to Face Algeria

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have included a 17-year-old youngster Wassou Goue Patient of Cotonsport in the final squad to face Algeria in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs later this month.

New head coach Rigobert Song announced his final squad on Tuesday ahead of Cameroon's double-header against the North Africans as they bid for a place in Qatar 2022 and Wassou was a surprise inclusion.

The talented forward has been one of the outstanding new arrivals in the Cotonsport of Garoua team in this season's TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, featuring thrice and he cannot hide his joy over the huge opportunity.

"It is an honour, I have always worked hard and dreamt of this moment. Representing my country means everything. I will do my best to make the most of this opportunity," an emotional Wassou said after receiving the news of his call-up.

26-year-old Gael Ondoua of Hannover 96 earned their first full invitation while Swansea's Olivier Ntcham made the final squad for the first time after failing to turn up in November 2019. Kevin Soni, Tchamba Duplex, Jeando Fuchs and Leandre Tawamba, completed the list of players who missed the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021.

Ajax Amsterdam's goalkeeper André Onana topped the list of three goalkeepers, with Greece base Devis Epassy and AS Vita club's Simon Omossola, also making the cut while Fabrice Ondoa was left out.

In defense, AFCON 2021 star performers Nouhou Tolo, Fai Collins, who provided three assists in six games were added alongside Olivier Mbaizo of Philadelphia Union and Tchamba Duplexe who is having a great season at Danish side SønderjyskE and experienced Oyongo Bitolo of Montpellier.

Coach Song, who was a great central defender in his days settled for Harold Moukoudi, Michael Ngadeu and Jean Charles Castelletto as his centre back options in a list of eight defenders.

The Indomitable Lions midfield options will be selected from a list of eight players, five of which played the 2021 TotalEnergies AFCON. Zambo Anguissa of Napoli and Martin Hongla of Hellas Verona are some of the senior figures in the mix. Ondoua and Ntcham are uncapped while 24-year old Jeando Fuchs of Peterborough United in England will be keen on adding to his two international caps.

As expected, Vincent Aboubakar will lead the attacking options which has newcomers Kevin Soni of Greek side Asteras Tripolis F.C and Patient who graduated from Cameroon's Under-17 team to the senior side aged 17.

Mbaizo, Omossola, Tolo form a group of seven players who came through Cameroon's Under-20 team at their AFCON in 2017 in Zambia and the Under-23 team of AFCON 2019 in Egypt under Ashu Bessong Cyprian and Rigobert Song respectively.

Seven-time finalist - Cameroon will be aiming to extend their participation record at the final phase of the FIFA World cup while Algeria target a fifth appearance.

The first-leg game is scheduled to be played on March 25 at the Japoma Stadium, while coach Djamel Belmadi's Desert Foxes welcome the Indomitable Lions in the return game four days later at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (OFI Crete, Greece); Simon Omossola ( Vita Club, DR Cong); Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, Holland)

Defenders: Fai Collins (Al-Tai, Saudi Arabia); Moukoudi Harold (Saint Etienne, France); Tchamba Duplexe (SønderjyskE, Danmark); Mbaizo Olivier (Union Philadelphia, USA); Nouhou Tolo (Seattle Sounders, USA); Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium); Jean Charles Castelleto (FC Nantes, France);

Midfielders: Zambo Anguissa (Napoli, Italy); Onana Jean Emile (Bordeaux, France); Oum Gouet (KV Mechelen, Belgium); Martin Hongla (Hellas Verona, Italy); Kunde Malong (Olympiakos, Greece); Jeando Fuchs (Peterborough United, England); Olivier Ntcham (Swansea, England); Gaël Bella Ondoua - (Honnover 96, Germany)

Forwards: Karl Toko Ekambi (Lyon, France); Kévin Olivier Soni (Asteras Tripolis, Greece); Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland): Leandre Tawamba (Al Taawoun, Saudi Arabia); Aboubakar Vincent (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Ignatius Ganago (RC Lens, France); Eric Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich,Germany)