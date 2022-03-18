Ghana: Eleven Wonders Want Kotoko Game Rescheduled

Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Techiman Eleven Wonders have appealed to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reschedule their Ghana Premier League match day 21 match against Asante Kotoko.

The game was scheduled to come off on Monday March 21, 2022 at the Ohene Ameyaw Park but a planned maintenance works at the stadium on that date would make it impossible to host the game.

An Eleven Wonders letter to the FA have therefore asked the GFA to bring the match forward for two days to fall on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The letter signed by the Executive Chairman of Eleven Wonders, Dr Stephen Appiah-Adjei Donkor urged the FA to consider the plea.

"We are pleading with the GFA to allow us to play the game on Saturday at Techiman than to take us to Bechem for the game.

"We will not be able to generate revenue when they move the game to Bechem United. The TV crew can factor us into their plan and take live coverage on Saturday after the game on Friday."