Ghana: NSA Allays Fears Over Events Disruption Due to Power Cut

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has dismissed fears of soccer fans over the weekend's sporting activities with reports of power disconnection to the facility by the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The facility is expected to host a Ghana Premier League (GPL) game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashantigold and a female U-17 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana's Black Maidens and their opponents from Senegal on Sunday.

With the latter scheduled for a 3pm kick off, it means the GPL game involving Hearts and Ashgold would be played under floodlights, barring a late announcement of a different arrangement.

But the action of the ECG Task Force - disconnecting power supply to the facility over a debt of GH¢ 508,000 - has cast doubt over the late game.

But a source at the NSA confirmed to the Times Sports, yesterday, that power was to be restored to the facility by close of yesterday and that there was no cause for alarm.

"We are working to get power restored to the facility. I am confident by close of today, we'll be reconnected for activities to go on normally," the Source said.

According to the source, the NSA has been working around the clock to get power restored to the facility from the day it was connected and was sure they would be reconnected.