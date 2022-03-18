Ghana/Senegal: Black Maidens to Face Senegal Sunday

17 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Black Maidens of Ghana will take on the Young Teranga Lionesses of Senegal in the 2nd leg of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 first round qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Baba Nuhu's side are heading into the match with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg which was played in Thies - Senegal a fortnight ago.

Princess Owusu scored the only goal of the match inside 87 minutes to give Ghana a slight advantage ahead of the second leg.

Ghana is chasing a record seventh straight FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup appearance having finished third at the 2012 edition in Azerbaijan.

The match against Senegal is scheduled for 3pm kick off on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

