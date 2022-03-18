Ghana/Senegal: Black Maidens to Face Senegal Sunday

The Black Maidens of Ghana will take on the Young Teranga Lionesses of Senegal in the 2nd leg of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 first round qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Coach Baba Nuhu's side are heading into the match with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg which was played in Thies - Senegal a fortnight ago.

Princess Owusu scored the only goal of the match inside 87 minutes to give Ghana a slight advantage ahead of the second leg.

Ghana is chasing a record seventh straight FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup appearance having finished third at the 2012 edition in Azerbaijan.

The match against Senegal is scheduled for 3pm kick off on Sunday, March 20, 2022.