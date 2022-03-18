Ghana: Times Man Grabs MTN Award

17 March 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Ghanaian Times Sports Reporter, Michael Abayateye, emerged one of the winners at the maiden MTN Media awards in Accra last Friday.

Mr. Abayateye was the first runner-up in the print category which was won by Graphic Business reporter, Ama Amankwaa Baafi, with Suleiman Mustapha of Daily Graphic finishing as the second runner-up.

For his award, he received an HP convertible laptop and a learning and development package worth GH¢5,000.

Prize winners were also picked in the TV, Online and Radio categories.

In total, 22 organizations and individuals were awarded for their contributions and support for MTN Ghana for the past 25 years. Aside the competitive awards, 10 special awards were presented to other individuals and organizations.

The awards was to mark the 25th anniversary of MTN in Ghana.

The entries required journalists to write on the topic - MTN Ghana: 25 years of brightening lives. There were 76 applications across the country.

