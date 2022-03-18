Tunisia: Environment Ministry to Set up Waste Sorting and Recycling System

17 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A memorandum of understanding providing for the setting up of a waste sorting and recycling system in the Environment Ministry was signed on Wednesday between the German Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF) and the Environment Ministry.

The memorandum stipulates the improvement of the quality of life, the consolidation of cooperation in the fields of sustainable development, societal and environmental awareness and the new environmental governance, the ministry said on Thursday.

The agreement also provides for devising a strategy to establish a responsible environmental model within the Ministry of the Environment, working on the legal and scientific aspects for a new environment.

