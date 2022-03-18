Tunisia to Host WTT Youth Contender, March 21-27

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Table Tennis Federation (FTTT) will organise the WTT Youth Contender, on March 21-27 in Rades.

Some 140 table tennis players from 17 countries, namely host Tunisia, Austria, France, Syria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Egypt, India, Switzerland, Algeria, Ivory Coast, England, Libya, Slovenia, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan, are taking part in this event in the U11, U13, U15, U17 and U19 categories for boys.

The girls' competition will be held on March 25-27.

Tunisia will be represented by the 38 players.