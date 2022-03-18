Tunisia: Field Campaign in Tunisian Dialect to Introduce Administrative Justice and Right to Have Access to It, Concluded

Tunis/Tunisia — The field campaign in Tunisian dialect to introduce the administrative justice and the right to have access to it was concluded on Thursday.

The project was launched in September 2021 in collaboration with Reporting Democracy International, the Mourakiboun network and the Tunisian organisation Alternative Media, with the support of the Administrative Court.

The campaign was aimed to make litigants, especially vulnerable categories, aware of administrative justice and its different stages through simplified and accessible mechanisms.

According to its members, the campaign targeted nearly 25,000 citizens, 6,000 of whom voluntarily visited the awareness-raising tents set up in the five governorates targeted by this experiment, namely Sidi Bouzid, Kasserine, Kairouan, Sfax and Sousse.

In January, a citizen's guide for access to administrative justice was launched as part of this campaign in Tunisian dialect.

Composed of 40 pages, the document includes 5 sections presented in the form of questions: When to resort to the Administrative Court, where to find this Court, what are the deadlines for filing an application with the Court, is the assistance of a lawyer necessary, etc.

A representative of Mourakiboun explained that several activities were organised as part of this campaign in which more than 150,000 volunteers participated. The aim was to raise awareness of the Administrative Court's mission.

To this end, experts and administrative judges were present during the awareness-raising days to answer the citizens' questions.

The members of the campaign used leaflets, advertising spots and cartoons to demystify the Administrative Court and bring it closer to the general public.

At the end of this experience, Mourakiboun recommended strengthening the partnership between the administrative court and civil society in the awareness-raising actions carried out on the ground and to devise a communication strategy within the jurisdiction in order to further simplify the procedures and communication tools with citizens, taking into account the specificities of each region.

Spokesperson for the Administrative Court Imed Ghabri pointed out that such campaigns confirm that justice is a citizen's issue, highlighting the importance of cooperation with the civil society.

He said that after 50 years of activity, administrative justice remains unknown in Tunisia. Actually, 95.7% of Tunisians are not sufficiently informed about administrative justice and more than 49% are unaware of its existence.