Tunisia: CCITJ Undertakes to Support Tunisian Idea-Holders and Start-Uppers

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian-Japanese chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCITJ) undertakes to support Tunisian idea-holders and start-uppers by helping them find funding resources and mechanisms for their projects.

"The goal is to materialise their ideas, which will bring added value to Tunisia," CCITJ President Hedi Ben Abbes said Thursday at a seminar on "Blue Economy and Agribusiness: Tunisia-Japan-Africa prospects."

The latter is part of devising a roadmap for the organisation of the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), due next August 27-28 in Tunis.

Taking the floor, Ben Abbes announced that the CCITJ proposes to publish a white paper including a selection of the most important projects, with their feasibility studies.

"This white paper will be presented to Japanese investors during a forthcoming visit to Japan as part of a business delegation," he specified.

He further indicated that the CCITJ is gearing up to organise in the coming months, a pre-TICAD event in a bid to be better prepared for the organisation of the conference.

Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Mohamed Elyes Hamza for his part, commended the efforts exerted by Japan through the launch of various projects notably in the agriculture sector, to help African countries overcome the difficulties encountered and achieve the sustainable development goals.

The organisation of TICAD in Tunisia will be an opportunity to boost investment and Tunisian-Japanese cooperation in a multitude of sectors and to ensure technology transfer and sharing of ideas and know-how between professionals from both countries, the minister considered.