Liberia: Thieves Break Into Offices of Several Senators, Senate Min-Canteen

17 March 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — The Capitol Building has over the weeks experienced consistent burglaries with offices of Senators being vandalized, several items taken away, especially from offices in the new annex.

According to reports, the offices of Senators Henriques Tokpah of Bong County, Milton Teahjay of Sinoe County have been burglarized while there were attempts on the offices of Senator Gboto Kanneh of Gbarpolu County, among others. The Senate's mini-canteen was also a successful target.

Items made away with include television and office equipment.

The Senate has not confirmed the arrest of any suspect so far.

A security guard at the Capitol who asked for anonymity told FrontPageAfrica that the lack of electricity at the Building at night is a major factor behind the burglaries that occur there. He said, the darkness makes the building and the entire premises vulnerable.

A similar situation occurred in 2021 when the office of the Chairman of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) Legislative Caucus, Representative Hanson Kiazolu, burglarized by unknown persons at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, creating panic among the victim's family members and other opposition politicians in Liberia.

Lawmaker Kiazolu is representing the people of district # 17 in Montserrado County on the ticket of the UP. The UP is one of the political parties that make up the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP). The remaining parties include: All Liberian Party (ALP), Liberty Party (LP) and the Alternative National Congress (ANC).

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X