Liberia: Thieves Break Into Offices of Several Senators, Senate Min-Canteen

Monrovia — The Capitol Building has over the weeks experienced consistent burglaries with offices of Senators being vandalized, several items taken away, especially from offices in the new annex.

According to reports, the offices of Senators Henriques Tokpah of Bong County, Milton Teahjay of Sinoe County have been burglarized while there were attempts on the offices of Senator Gboto Kanneh of Gbarpolu County, among others. The Senate's mini-canteen was also a successful target.

Items made away with include television and office equipment.

The Senate has not confirmed the arrest of any suspect so far.

A security guard at the Capitol who asked for anonymity told FrontPageAfrica that the lack of electricity at the Building at night is a major factor behind the burglaries that occur there. He said, the darkness makes the building and the entire premises vulnerable.

A similar situation occurred in 2021 when the office of the Chairman of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) Legislative Caucus, Representative Hanson Kiazolu, burglarized by unknown persons at the Capitol Building in Monrovia, creating panic among the victim's family members and other opposition politicians in Liberia.

Lawmaker Kiazolu is representing the people of district # 17 in Montserrado County on the ticket of the UP. The UP is one of the political parties that make up the opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP). The remaining parties include: All Liberian Party (ALP), Liberty Party (LP) and the Alternative National Congress (ANC).