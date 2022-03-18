Malawi: Unknown People Exhume Body of Boy With Albinism

18 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Persons with albinism in Chief Nsomba's area in Blantyre are living in fear after unknown people exhumed and chopped off both arms and legs of an albino body.

The body was buried on February 26, 2022 at a graveyard in Bakili village.

Brother to the deceased, Jameson Chimombo said the incident has shocked their family and they are still living in disbelief that their relative, Divason Chimombo has to suffer even in his death.

Blantyre Police spokesperson, Peter Mchiza said the body has since been reburied.

"We are currently hunting for those that might have tampered with the graveyard, exhumed and removed the body parts from the dead person with albinism," said Mchiza.

Chimombo and Association of People with Albinism (APAM) president, Young Muhamba have challenged government to expose the market for albino body parts and ensure that people with albinism are protected.

