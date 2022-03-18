Malawi: Man Arrested for Possessing Pangolin in Mangochi

18 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Barely few days after Mangochi Police arrested 5 men for illegal possession of Pangolin, Namwera Police Post in the same district has also arrested Alex Jumbe, 50, for a similar offence.

The suspect who hails from Nakapa Village, Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi was apprehended on March 16, 2022 at Mwambwanjira Trading Centre.

On this material day, Namwera Police detectives were tipped by members of the community that the suspect was offering for sale the listed species at the trading centre.

Police in coordination with National Parks and Wildlife officers rushed to the place and apprehended the suspect.

The officers also found the Pangolin which was hidden in a sack bag inside the black laptop bag.

The suspect claimed to be a herbalist and acquired the live species from Mozambique.

Jumbe will appear before court after the completion of paperwork to answer the charge of illegal possession of specimen of listed species contrary to section 110(b)of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Meanwhile, Police wish to thank members of the public for their support in the fight against wildlife crime in the district.

