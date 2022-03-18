Malawi: NBM Winds Up 'Kwathu Pa Mo' Promotion

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc in partnership with Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) have concluded a three-month 'Kwathu Pa Mo' promotion with a lucky winner getting the grand prize of six months' rent paid by the bank.

MHC tenant Blessings Mbamba will not pay rent for the next six months for winning the grand prize while another lucky winner Tamara Msiska won a K500,00 cash prize for paying ground rentals using NBM plc's mobile banking platform Mo626ice.

The promotion which started on 1 December 2021 and run through to 28 February 2022 was aimed at encouraging tenants and other people to pay their rentals and other fees through the mobile banking platform.

Speaking during the final draw in Blantyre, NBM plc e-Banking services Manager Enala Chirwa hailed the promotion saying it was a success as there has been an upsurge of customers using the mobile platform to pay their rentals and other services in general.

"There has been significant growth overall on the use of Mo626 for all services and we are expecting that this usage will further increase even after the end of this promotion because as the Bank of the Nation, we provide exciting financial solutions to our customers and we will continue to do so," said Chirwa.

"I would like to thank MHC for partnering with us in this promotion. As a Bank, we are here to strengthen partnerships that we have with various stakeholders while having the best interests of our customers in mind," added Chirwa.

MHC Business Research Development Manager Chancy Chaguluka also thanked NBM plc for the partnership saying the promotion has improved their revenue collection.

"Not only has this promotion improved our revenue collection, but it has made life easier for our tenants who did not have to go all the way to the bank to pay their rentals and fees as they did this in the comfort of their homes and offices in this Covid-19 pandemic era," said Chaguluka.

During the three-month period, lucky customers won one month rent and shopping vouchers worth K50,000 and other consolation prizes which included branded golf shirts and drinking bottles.