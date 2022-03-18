Zimbabwe: Caledonia In Record Annual Gold Production

17 March 2022
263Chat (Harare)

The robust gold production corresponded with gross revenue of $121 million from 100 million recorded in 2020 and a gross profit of $54.1 million which is 16 percent higher than $46.7 million reported in the previous year.

Shareholders received a total dividend of 50 cents per share, a 49 per cent increase from 2020.

Speaking on the results, Caledonia CEO, Steve Curtis, said "Operationally, the last 12 months have marked a turning point for the business. The Central Shaft has been a huge project costing approximately $67 million, all funded through internal cashflow and I am delighted that it was commissioned in the first quarter of 2021."

"Now that the Central Shaft is commissioned, we expect further increases in production: guidance for 2022 is a range of 73,000 to 80,000 ounces while from 2023 onwards it is 80,000 ounces3 - 38 per cent higher than in 2020."

Curtis added that the company will install a solar field field to plug energy deficit reduce Blanket Mine's carbon footprint.

"To improve the quality and security of Blanket's electricity supply, minimise our environmental footprint and help create a more sustainable future for our business, Caledonia is constructing the first phase of a 12 MWac solar plant that will provide approximately 27 per cent of the average daily electricity demand at Blanket Mine. This project, which is expected to yield a modest return to shareholders, is expected to be completed in mid-2022."

During the year, Caledonia acquired mining claims at Maligreen, Midlands province which is estimated to host a NI 43-101 compliant inferred mineral resource of approximately 940,000 ounces of gold in 15.6 million tonnes at a grade of 1.88g/t.

"Our immediate focus on this asset is to improve the confidence level of the existing resource base and we are currently re-assaying historic drill cores," Curtis said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X