Sudan: Gold Mine Collapse Kills 12

17 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

South Kordofan — Rescue efforts are still underway after 12 miners died and others were injured when a shaft in the Liseem gold mine, about 10 kilometres east of Talodi in South Kordofan, collapsed on Tuesday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that one of the mine shafts collapsed on top of a number of miners. 12 bodies and three injured people were recovered, while the rescue operations were still underway.

The witnesses said that the number of missing miners is still unknown. The dead, of whom three were from Talodi, one from Delling, another from Abu Jubeiha, and the rest from Darfur The dead were buried in the cemetery of Talodi yesterday.

