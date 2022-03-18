Sudan: Three Human Rights Activists Shot Dead in West Darfur

Jebel Moon — Three human rights activists have died after their vehicle came under fire in Jebel Moon, West Darfur, on March 5 and 6. In statement on Tuesday, the Irish-based organisation Front Line Defenders, confirm the deaths, saying that the activists were assessing human rights violations and humanitarian situation in West Darfur.

The organisation said in their statement that Yousef Yaqoub Ahmed (35), Mohamed El Dei Mousa (28), and Mohamed Ibrahim Yahya (27) were traveling on a road in Jebel Moon locality near the areas under attack. Ahmed and Mousa were killed instantly after being shot in the head and chest. Yahya died on the second day from severe wounds to the chest.

Front Line Defenders expressed their concern about the escalation of violence in West Darfur and the serious impact posed to civilians and human rights activists.

According to the organisation, Yousef Yaqoub Ahmed was a graduate of Al Neelain University, a member of the Darfur Human Rights Monitors network, and worked with World Concern, a Christian relief organisation in West Darfur.

Mohammed Ibrahim Yahya was a graduate of Sudan University for Technology, a member of Darfur Human Rights Monitors network, a teacher and member of the Reading for Change Group, who advocate for human rights and democracy in Sudan.

Mohamed Eldai Musa was a member of a Darfur Human Rights Monitors network and a member of a resistance committee in West Darfur.