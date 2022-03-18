Sudan: Three Rebel Fighters Dead in West Darfur Assault

17 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kutum — Three fighters from the former rebel movements that signed the Juba Peace Agreement were reportedly killed and four remain missing, following an attack west of Mandel village in Kutum locality of West Darfur, on Tuesday evening.

Sources from the area told Radio Dabanga, that the former rebel fighters were travelling in their vehicle when they were attacked by a convoy of armed men in three Land Cruisers.

The sources said that the three victims were escorting and guarding equipment needed for dams and drilling wells in the Furawiya area.

The authorities in West Darfur have not released any comment on the attack.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X