Sudan: Three Rebel Fighters Dead in West Darfur Assault

Kutum — Three fighters from the former rebel movements that signed the Juba Peace Agreement were reportedly killed and four remain missing, following an attack west of Mandel village in Kutum locality of West Darfur, on Tuesday evening.

Sources from the area told Radio Dabanga, that the former rebel fighters were travelling in their vehicle when they were attacked by a convoy of armed men in three Land Cruisers.

The sources said that the three victims were escorting and guarding equipment needed for dams and drilling wells in the Furawiya area.

The authorities in West Darfur have not released any comment on the attack.