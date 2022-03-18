Sierra Leone: CSO Calls On President Bio to Discountenance Calumny Against Rokel Bank MD

The Sierra Leone Civil Rights Coalition (SLCRC) has raised concern over what they referred to as the infighting at Rokel Commercial Bank and called on President Julius Maada Bio to protect Dr. Gilpin whose performance at the bank has been very exceptional.

"Records from the RCB AGM states that the bank before the arrival of Dr. Gilpin was only generating profits margin below two billion. But since Dr. Gilpin took over as head of the bank, he has raised the bar to eight billion Leones as profit margins, a record many believe are a reason for his national and international awards," the CSO states.

A release from the CSO noted that: "SLCRC strongly believes that the unhealthy infighting in the bank is sending the name of the bank to the mud SLCRC in its investigation has uncovered that certain individuals working at the bank are behind the negative propaganda on social and traditional media against the Managing Director of the Bank," a release from the CSO states.

They noted that Dr. Ekundayo Walton Gilpin, according to a background investigation, has been able to bring back the lost glory of the bank since he took over in 2017.

They noted that official reports from the Bank's usual annual general meeting put the current managing director ahead in terms of profits margin, sound policies, innovations and other facilities which the bank now offers to its customers.

"It is on this ground that the SLCRC has developed an interest in this matter. From interviews conducted with a cross-section of staff at the bank, the majority gave commendations to the current managing director for his good work and astute leadership and as well dispelled the sexual harassment allegations against the MD as propaganda and part of the PhD syndrome). It was also brought to the attention of the SLCRC that a particular staff by the name of Mr. Abdul Raman Mahdi (Business Development Director) who has been in that bank for over thirty years has a hand in all of the negative propaganda going on social and traditional media against the current MD. The Mahdi in question is alleged to have been so rude and arrogant to customers to the extent that most valuable customers were aggrieved and left the bank before 2017," they claimed.

The Civil Right Coalition claimed that his anger and frustration against the current MD according to the investigation were because Dr. Gilpin took certain decisions on reforms which he considered blocking his area on deals.

"Even though SLCRC is not a judge on this matter, but also want to see that an investigation is mounted into the operations of Mr. Mahdi whose name has been mentioned by customers as the virus at RCB."

The CSO further claimed that there were complaints of Mahdi molesting female staff at the bank and as well bragging that he is filthy rich and can do anything to maintain his position.

"According to the investigation, Mahdi was Finance Manager for ten years, a position occupied before the arrival of Dr. Gilpin. He is also reported to have been the root cause for many customers who had left the bank because of his bad attitude," the civil right group further claimed.