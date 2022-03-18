Egypt's Electricity Holding Company Signs MOU to Establish 1st Powership

The Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Alexandria Shipyard Company (ASY) and Tanmeia Consulting and Engineering Services company to establish a ship to serve as a floating power plant.

The powership is set to be established in cooperation with Deltamarin Group of Finland that is specialized in ship design, offshore engineering and construction services for marine and offshore industries.

In a statement on Thursday 17/3/2022, the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy said the MoU stipulates assessing and discussing the feasibility studies for vessel adjustment, and installation of a power plant on self-propelled ships with electric capacity ranging between 100 and 125 Megawatts.

This project is the first of its kind in Egypt that will help ensure electricity supply when there are internal or external malfunctions, it added.