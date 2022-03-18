Egypt: Cabinet Discusses Measures to Contain Economic Impact of Russian-Ukranian Crisis

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli held a meeting Thursday 17/3/2022 to discuss a number of economic issues pertaining to the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The meeting took up ways to mitigate impact of the current Russian-Ukrainian conflict on the Egyptian economy, along with measures adopted by the government to secure foreign currency, reserves of strategic commodities and basic needs in light of changes globally affecting commodities' prices.

Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Tarek Amer, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Said, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, Minister of Industry and Trade Nivine Gamea and Ahmed Kouchouk, Vice Minister of Finance for Fiscal Policies, took part in the meeting.