Ghana: Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council Hands Over Compactor Trucks to 13 MMDAs

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) has handed over Compactor Trucks to 13 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Region to support waste transportation services.

The trucks which were donated by Zoom Lion Ghana Ltd formed part of the resources the company pledged to support the implementation of Sustainable Cleaning, Greening and Beautification of Ashanti Project (SCGBAP), an initiative to clean the entire Region.

The beneficiary assemblies are Kumasi Metropolitan, Asokwa Municipal, Asokore Mampong Municipal, Oforikrom Municipal, Suame Municipal, Kwadaso Municipal, Old Tafo Municipal, Atwina Nwabiagya Municipal, Bosomtwi District, Ejisu Municipal, Atwima Kwawoma District, Kwabre East Distric and Afigya Kwabre South.

In a short message at the ceremony, the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah bemoaned a situation in which solid waste cleared from drains are left on the shoulders of the drain systems.

He said this has made SCGBAP ineffective since the left-over waste return to the drains when it rains adding that these trucks would end this phenomenon.

The SCGBAP, which was launched on August 24 2021, seeks to promote cleanliness and restore Kumasi to its former Garden City status.