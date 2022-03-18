Tunisia: Second Phase of Professional Integration Programme 'From Student to Student' Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — 48 students across Tunisia (two students per governorate) took on March 14, 15 and 16 in Sousse, the second phase of the professional integration programme "From Student to Student".

The programme, which is held by the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry seeks to update students' skills in the field of professional integration as well as create a dynamic within universities.

Selon un communiqué du ministère, la deuxième phase de ce programme, organisé en coopération avec les Centres de Carrière et de Certification des Compétences 4C en partenariat avec la Fondation Konrad Adenauer, consiste à confier aux étudiants participants, sous la la supervision de responsables des Centres de Carrière, la réalisation de projets liés à l'insertion professionnelle destinés aux étudiants des établissements universitaires situés dans le gouvernorat auquel le participant appartient (2 étudiants par gouvernorat).

The second phase of this programme gave students the possibility to work on projects related to the professional world, the Ministry said in a statement.

It is organized in cooperation with the 4C Skills Career and Certification Centers in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Foundation under the supervision of officials from the Centers of Career,

In its first phase, the programme included two simultaneous training sessions. The first session, which was intended for university students, focused on communication techniques, integration and introduction to the professional life, whereas the second, dedicated to managers of Career Centers and 4C Skills Certification, shed light on project management and support techniques.