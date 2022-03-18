Tunisia: Francophonie - Jerandi Informs Counterparts of Preparations Ahead 18th Francophonie Summit in Djerba

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi informed member countries of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) and its Secretary-General about the preparations made by Tunisia to host the 18th Francophonie Summit scheduled in Djerba next November 18 and 19, 2022.

aking the floor on the meeting of the 40th extraordinary session of the Ministerial Conference of La Francophonie (CMF) held Wednesday in Paris under the chairmanship of Tunisia, Jerandi expressed President Kais Saied's determination to make the Djerba Summit successful in terms of logistics and content.

Tunisia will do its best to make this event a big success and consolidate the activities of la Francophonie and its effectiveness.

Quoted in a statement of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Jerandi explained that Tunisia, which had been ready to host the Summit since November 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, is still making efforts, in coordination with the OIF, to finalise preparations to ensure its success.

Jerandi also spoke of the progress made in drafting documents of the Summit, particularly the Declaration of the Djerba Summit and other activities including the Francophone Village and the Economic Forum as well as other activities scheduled in coordination with relevant parties.

Foreign Ministers of French-speaking countries expressed consideration for Tunisia's efforts to hold this event and make a success, the statement adds.