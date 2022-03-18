Tunisia: UGTT Refuses Government's Proposals On Freezing Salary Increases and Lifting Compensation Until 2026

Tunis/Tunisia — Deputy Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labor Union (UGTT) Slaheddine Selmi, Thursday, expressed the union's refusal against the government's proposals to freeze salary increases, suspend recruitment in the civil service for 5 years as well as lift compensations until 2026.

Selmi told TAP that these proposals are part of the reform proposals that the government had submitted to the UGTT and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The government should hold a press conference and inform the Tunisian people of the content of these reforms", he pointed out, adding that the UGTT is still committed to dialogue between all partners so as to overcome the economic and social crisis the country is facing.

Selmi announced that the administrative commission under the UGTT will meet soon so as make the appropriate decisions in a bid to resolve the current crisis.