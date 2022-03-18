Egypt: Govt Makes Progress in Increasing Local Auto Manufacturing

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli said Thursday 17/3/2022 that the government has made a big progress in increasing the local auto manufacturing, thanks to national strategy for developing auto manufacturing.

Recently launched by the cabinet, the strategy included an exceptional incentive package for localizing the electric car industry, given to the producers of the electric cars, in addition to other advantages, offered to the consumers, which included EGP 50-thousand-rebate for the owners of the locally manufactured electric vehicles, Madbouli said.

Madbouli's remarks came during his meeting with the Public Business Sector Minister Hisham Tawfiq to follow up the progress made in establishing electric vehicle charging stations.

The meeting was held to follow up the presidential directives for localizing the electric car manufacturing and establishing its necessary infrastructure.