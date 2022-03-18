Egypt: Planning Ministry, AUC Sign Cooperation Pact to Launch 'Egypt Impact Lab'

17 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el-Said has signed a cooperation protocol with the American University in Cairo (AUC) to launch the "Egypt Impact Lab", which will be entitled to promote policies based on evidences and improve development outcomes in Egypt.

Following the signing ceremony, the minister said that the launch of "Egypt Impact Lab", which was signed with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab Middle East and North Africa (J-PAL MENA) at the AUC, came as part of Egypt's efforts to expand its capabilities in order to draw up more effective policies.

Talking about the situation in Egypt, the minister said the Egyptian government is exerting utmost efforts to attain comprehensive and sustainable development, through a range of programs in the various sectors.

The "Egypt Impact Lab" plays a major role in addressing government development priorities and promoting the national initiatives, which include the "Decent Life" presidential initiative, she said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X