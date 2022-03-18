Egypt: Planning Ministry, AUC Sign Cooperation Pact to Launch 'Egypt Impact Lab'

Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el-Said has signed a cooperation protocol with the American University in Cairo (AUC) to launch the "Egypt Impact Lab", which will be entitled to promote policies based on evidences and improve development outcomes in Egypt.

Following the signing ceremony, the minister said that the launch of "Egypt Impact Lab", which was signed with the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab Middle East and North Africa (J-PAL MENA) at the AUC, came as part of Egypt's efforts to expand its capabilities in order to draw up more effective policies.

Talking about the situation in Egypt, the minister said the Egyptian government is exerting utmost efforts to attain comprehensive and sustainable development, through a range of programs in the various sectors.

The "Egypt Impact Lab" plays a major role in addressing government development priorities and promoting the national initiatives, which include the "Decent Life" presidential initiative, she said.