Egypt: Govt Keen On Improving Investment Climate in All Production Sectors

17 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Trade and Industry Minister Nivine Gamea said Thursday 17/3/2022 that the government is keen on improving the investment climate and offering more incentives for the investors in all the services and production sectors.

Gamea's remarks came during her meeting with the members of the 10th of Ramadan investors association, where she met with several producers and investors to get familiar with the obstacles they face in order to find suitable solutions for, a matter would serve the interest of the national economy.

The minister stressed he eagerness to continuously contact with the investors and producers to exchange views and visions on industrial development.

