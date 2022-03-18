Egypt: Mashat - Egypt Support Women Empowerment to Contribute to Climate Change in COP27

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat said that Egypt will endeavor to build on the outcome of the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) during the upcoming 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 27) to the UNFCCC, set for Sharm el-Sheikh, in November through empowering women to guarantee their active contribution to climate change action.

During her contribution in a video conference meeting Thursday 17/3/2022 on empowering women and girls via the transformation to green economy, the minister outlined the importance of having women actively participate in climate action drives.

The event is held as part of the 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, taking place from 14 to 25 March 2022.

The priority theme of the session is "Achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls in the context of climate change, environmental, and disaster risk reduction policies and programs.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said Glasgow summit focused on enhancing climate action through promoting gender equality policies and creating equal opportunities, as well as encouraging active participation of women and leading female figures through civil society institutions.

Representatives of Member States, UN entities, and ECOSOC-accredited non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from all regions of the world are taking part in the session.

She said her ministry is working toward setting up goals for women empowerment in the various domains as part of strategies forged with help of development partners.