Gambia: Young Boys Clinch Abuko League Trophy

Young Boys FC were over the weekend crowned champions of the 2022 Abuko Youth and Sports Development Committee (AYSDC) "Noran" tournament held at the Abuko Lower Basic School Football Field.

The final was graced by Saikou Sanyang, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, several high profile dignitaries and football fans.

Both sides started the game in good shape by threatening and crafted several goal scoring opportunities but could not fine the back of the each other's net thus the game ended goalless.

This eventually pushed the game into post-match penalty shootout which ended 4-2 in favor of Young Boys.

As champion, Young Boys went home with a giant trophy and a cash price of D15, 000 while runners-up Better Tomorrow received D10, 000.

The leading goal scorer of the tournament went to Kabiro Sonko of Elphant FC who received D500, while the best player award went to Wally Sanyang of Better Tomorrow who also received D500.

Peter Reckhan of Young Boys won the best goalkeeper award and was rewarded with a cash amount of D500 while the most disciplined team award went to Elephant FC. They received D500.

Abdou Rahman Bah widely called Abou Lay, chairman, Abuko Youths and Sports Development Committee, said the aim of the tournament was geared towards bringing youth of Abuko and its satellite villages together.