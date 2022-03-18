Gambia: GWA Holds 2-Day Capacity Building for Wrestling Technicians At Farafenni

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) yesterday concluded a two-day capacity building training for traditional sports technicians as actors of economic growth and enhancing resilience to climate change in rural communities at the Farafenni Senior Secondary School Hall in North Bank Region.

The training that brought together 30 participants across the country was part of the European Union (EU) funded project "promoting investment in Culture, Creative Arts and Traditional Sports to Enhance Resilience Against Climate Change in Local Communities".

Musa Kanteh, deputy governor, North Bank Region, said they were the first region to allocate a land for the project.

Lamin Jawara, chairman for National Sports Council commended GWA for going beyond the target set by his institution, adding that the Wrestling Association is one of the associations that has a representative towards the development of their programmes across all regions.

He appealed to participants to make best use of the knowledge gained as well as share it with those not fortunate to be part of it.

Course instructor, Abdou Badji from Senegal, encouraged participants to make good use of the opportunity, saying he came to complete the work started by his late compatriot, Jean Jatta, who was earlier identified to be the instructor of the training.

Chris Addy-Nayo, project leader, elaborated on the need to preserve African tradition and culture, saying that the project can help Gambia's ability to maintain and retain its culture and tradition.

"This is a great opportunity to spread Gambian culture across the sub-region as well as maintain it for generations to come," he said.

Mr. Addy-Nayo also urged Gambians to continue to enhance its culture and tradition, adding that culture and tradition creates opportunities for youth, jobs and livelihood.

"We can integrate them into the tourism calendar so that when tourists come they will also come to the arenas and experience our culture," he said.

Serign Modou Faye, President Gambia Wrestling Association assured participants of his Associations resolved to build the capacity of all its stakeholders.

He also thanked the European Union through its Office in The Gambia.