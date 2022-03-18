Gambia: BAC Convenes Training On GPPA Act, Regulations

As capacity building remains a key driving tool for any viable and productive institution , the Management of the Brikama Area Council (BAC) under the leadership of its chairman, Sherifo Sonko and the Chief Executive Officer, Modou Jonga in collaboration with the Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) recently convened a three-day intensive training for the members of the Council.

The training was designed to enable members of these committees to execute their roles and responsibilities in accordance with the Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA) Act and Regulation with a view to improving compliance and performance level.

The training, which was the first of its kind for GPPA and BAC to organise for the council members covered areas such as training on contracts, examination and receipt committee to enable them have in-depth knowledge on the GPPA Act and Regulations.

The training was jointly conducted by Mrs. Jainaba Jallow, Assistant training officer and Mr. Muhammed Sawaneh compliance at GPPA.

Addressing the gathering, Modou Jonga, Chief Executive officer BAC outlined the significance attached to this training particularly the staff of the council.

The training, he added, covered the objectives of public procurement establishment, and functions of the Contracts, Receipt and Examination and Disposal committees, public procurement processes and procedures, procurement methods, threshold and conditions for use and reporting procedures

He expressed optimism that after the training participants would equip members of the council with the requisite knowledge to be responsive in effective and efficient service delivery in the execution of their duties at the Council.

At the end of the training participants were awarded certificates of attendance.