Gambia: GTP Graduates First Interns

The Gambia Talents Promotion (GTP) last Saturday held its first-ever in-company training and internship graduation for sixty (60) young people from various multimedia outlets.

The interns were exposed to different areas namely; Journalism, videography, public speaking, marketing etc.

The event was graced by the First Lady of The Gambia, Her Excellency Fatou Bah Barrow, Minister of Information and Communication Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah, president of Gambia Press Union (GPU) Muhammed S Bah, Hon. Marie Sock Jobarteh, CEO of Gaye Njorro Skill Academy, Fatou Sine Gaye and Fatou Ceesay as chief guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Fatou Saine Gaye, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gaye Njorro Skill Academy, underscored that human development is key in every given economy, further commending Gambia Talents Promotion for the milestone achievement in training this critical mass of young people in various categories.

"Many are of the view that entrepreneurs are the givers and takers of any given economy. But that only starts by developing with skills and the Gambia Talent has filled that gap by up-skilling the young people and employing them as well."

She thanked the institution especially Fatou Samba for her relentlessness and efforts in her work.

She equally urged government, philanthropists and NGOs to partner with them in developing and shaping the minds of this critical mass of the citizenry.

Muhammed S Bah, President of Gambia Press Union, reminded colleagues that journalism is a noble profession referring to the provision of the Constitution (s. 207), which he said, challenges them to hold Government accountable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Education Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Being a journalist you should ensure that you hold the duty bearers to account. Create platform for people as the world is progressing, the media is playing an important role in sharing, creating and shaping the societies."

He then reminded aspiring journalists to always stick to the tenet of profession by always narrating and presenting accurate, factual information and fair opinion to the people.

"Because news is a function of people's life as information empowers people to live a decent life."

Bah indicated that the work of the journalist has expanded and 'we have seen the emergence of citizen journalist'.

He advised young journalists to be mindful of those who misinform the public, which he said, has an impact on the credibility of the profession of journalism. "So as the young people we need to be mindful of such."

In her address, Fatou Bah-Barrow, First Lady assured GTP of her support, further advising young ones to focus on utilising their skills for a sustainable livelihood.

Ebrima Sillah, minister of Communication, thanked GTP for their effort in contributing to the shaping and widening of capacity building for aspiring journalists.