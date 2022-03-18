Gambia: Jam City Slash Dibba Oil to Move Away From Demotion Zone in 2nd Division

17 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Jam City on Tuesday defeated Dibba Oil FC 4-1 in their WEEK-13 match played at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field to move away from the relegation zone in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League.

The Jambanjelly based-outfit were sitting second-place from bottom on the country's second tier table with 8 points before locking horns with Dibba Oil FC, who sits 10th place on the second division league table with 15 points.

Jam City knew that a defeat against Dibba Oil FC would dash their chances of surviving in the second tier for another season.

The Jambanjelly based-outfit scored four goals in the match to claim the vital three points.

Dibba Oil FC notched in one goal in the game, which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The win moved Jam City away from the relegation zone in the country's second division league with 11 points.

Dibba Oil FC remained 10th position on the second tier table with 15 despite losing to Jam City 4-1.

