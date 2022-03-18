Gambia: NCCE Embarks On Second Nationwide Civic, Voter Education

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) recently hit the road to engage communities on their civic and voting rights ahead of the April 9th National Assembly Elections.

The visiting teams will be simultaneously intensifying key rights message in Central River and North Bank regions.

The nationwide outreach is designed to enhance citizen political consciousness and promote the culture of political tolerance as well as increase public awareness about their civic and political rights

At Kerr Sanyang and Mayamba in Lower Numi Constituencies, Ansumana Ceesay, Senior Program Officer at NCCE reminded people about their political rights, which he said, is constitutionally guaranteed in the constitution.

He highlighted the role of parliament in any democratic dispensation, thus challenging citizens to participate fully by voting in the upcoming National Assembly Election.

Ceesay equally advised people that political campaigns are more than just wearing political T-shirts, sitting on vehicle rooftops, clapping and dancing to any kind of promise being made by a politician.

"Political campaigns are very essential in any competitive free and fair elections. As stated in section 85 to 96 of the Election Act, political campaigns is an organised effort which seeks to provide information about political parties, candidates and their policies and programmes in an attempt to influence the decision of the electorate. The process is critical in helping the voters to make an informed choice among the contesting candidates and parties on Election Day."

He therefore urged all to attend campaign rallies of all the politicians who come to their areas or endeavor to read and listen to the policies and programmes.

This, he said, would enable them make informed choices on the 9th April, 2022.

The campaign, which is supported and funded by UNDP The Gambia, will last 10 days in selected communities in Central River and North Bank Regions.

The third leg of the NCCE's Nationwide Civic and Voter Education campaign will be held in Lower River and West Coast regions respectively in the coming weeks.